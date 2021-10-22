Iconic church in the heart of Northampton awarded £40K funding to complete vital roof repairs

All Saints Church. Photo: Tony Hisgett.

A much-loved Northampton church has been granted a share of a £2 million funding payout to aid vital improvement works.

All Saints Church in George Row, Northampton town centre will be paid just shy of £40,000 from the National Churches Trust, thanks to the support of the government’s Heritage Stimulus Fund.

The money will facilitate roof repairs to help secure the church’s future and help it recover from a difficult period during the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More specifically, £39,909 will be spent on roof and masonry repairs to check the degeneration of lead and stonework in the roof, tower and dome and make the church watertight.

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust said: “I’m delighted that the National Churches Trust has been able to award All Saints’, Northampton a grant of £39,909 thanks to the support of the Heritage Stimulus Fund, which is part of the government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

“The grant will facilitate roof repairs, safeguarding unique local heritage and help St Stephen the Martyr continue to support local people as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Administered on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) by Historic England, the grants are aimed to support and bolster local economies and jobs across the country.

Duncan Wilson, Historic England’s chief executive, added: “Funding from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund is hugely welcome at a time when the people and organisations who look after our vast and varied array of heritage urgently need support to carry out essential repairs.

“Heritage is a fragile eco-system, with an amazing cast of characters who keep our historic places alive, with specialist skills that take time to learn and experience to perfect.

“These grants will protect their livelihoods, as they use their expertise to help our heritage survive.”

The church is a Grade I listed building that was rebuilt after the great fire of Northampton in 1675.