Around 250 new jobs have been created in Northampton by the world-leading manufacturer of high-quality personal protective equipment (PPE). The Canadian-based group recently opened a new purpose-built production facility in Brackmills.

The high-tech plant is already making more than 1.5 million face masks a day under its internationally renowned Kolmi brand to help the NHS combat Covid. It follows Medicom’s agreement with the UK government to provide more than 600 million clinical face masks for the NHS – helping this country to have more secure supplies.

Now the company has launched a search for Northamptonshire’s local pandemic heroes – with a fantastic holiday break on offer for the winner chosen by Medicom.

The company’s managing director in the UK, Hugues Bourgeois, said: “We’ve been making PPE for 45 years and are very proud to be protecting front line NHS staff. Our Local Heroes campaign is our way of saying thank you to these amazing people.”

Nominations are invited for anyone working in healthcare in Northamptonshire who has made a special contribution during the pandemic.

To nominate someone as a Local Hero, simply to go https://kolmi.co.uk/localhero and fill in the form by midnight on 22 August, 2021.

The winner will receive a £1,000 voucher towards a Center Parcs holiday, paid for by Medicom.

The new Northampton factory represents an investment of many millions of pounds by a global business, less than 18 months after Brexit. Medicom has 10 manufacturing sites around the world, but this is the first in the UK.

Mr Bourgeois said: “We’re very proud of the facility we have built here in the UK. It’s probably one of the best mask-making factories in Europe.

“This is a big commitment by our business. We’ve made it because we believe in the NHS and this country’s desire to strengthen PPE production in the UK – ensuring an adequate and secure supply of high-quality protection for essential workers.”

High-tech production

The Brackmills facility features a clean room more than 65 metres long, where two types of mask are made in carefully controlled conditions: Type IIR masks commonly worn by clinical staff, and respiratory FFP3 masks, which provide greater protection.

A key factor in the NHS deal has been the strengthening of the UK’s PPE resilience, at a time of unprecedented demand. Alongside Medicom’s Northampton investment, the Berry Global Group has built a production facility in south Wales, to supply the essential special material used in mask filters.

The Northampton site was chosen because of its proximity to the NHS supply depot in Daventry. It also reduces the need for imports with a high carbon footprint, and there are other major environmental benefits through recycling procedures.

Medicom is using its global scientific expertise to provide NHS workers with the highest level of protection. The company’s FFP3 respiratory masks filter up to 99 per cent of airborne particles and are the type favoured by many healthcare organisations.

International expertise

The British government has now joined Canada, France, Singapore and Hong Kong in choosing Medicom as a key supplier. The company has already played a pivotal role in controlling the spread of Covid-19 in Canada.

In Hong Kong, Medicom has managed the strategic national stockpile of surgical masks and gowns since the SARS outbreak in 2003. The company is also the largest mask supplier for the French government.

Mr Bourgeois believes the opening of the new manufacturing and warehouse facility is a significant step forward in the UK’s fight against Covid. He added: “Not all face masks are of the same quality. Medicom has an unrivalled international reputation for manufacturing high-quality PPE and we are proud of our partnership with the NHS.

“This new facility in Northampton will increase the UK’s PPE resilience, as well as boosting the local and national economy. The result is a world-leading production facility, which is helping NHS staff to carry out their vital work safely and comfortably.”