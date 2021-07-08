Teddy has a condition which means he has to be feed through a tube.

A Northampton family is hoping to raise money to give their baby boy the best treatment possible for the serious health condition he was born with.

Teddy Draper, from Duston, was born on July 17 last year and at just five-hours-old had his first epileptic seizure.

The newborn was transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary later that day where he spent the next five weeks in intensive care, with his parents - Russell and Ellie - only being able to visit one at a time, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Teddy was in ICU for five weeks when he was born.

Following his long hospital stay, Teddy was diagnosed with early onset epileptic encephalopathy, epilepsy, global development delay and a type of newborn brain injury.

The conditions mean that Teddy needs to be monitored and cared for 24 hours a day, is fed through a nasogastric tube, is on five types of medication to reduce his seizures and has to have daily physiotherapy - all of which his parents have had to have specific training for.

Russell said: “When he was first born, Teddy did not have a great start to life.

“He had to be resuscitated and he had a seizure in the first five hours of his life.

Teddy's mum and dad are hoping to raise money to give him the best care possible.

“It has been touch and go ever since with Teddy’s condition.

“There is not a lot known about Teddy’s genetic condition, but we just want to try and make sure he gets the best possible care.”

The family has to make regular trips to Northampton General Hospital and Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Ellie has had to put her career on hold to look after Teddy full time, which has hit the family hard financially, especially as they are only eligible for limited support.

Now he needs to be monitored 24 hours a day.

As well as physiotherapy, Teddy may also benefit from hydrotherapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which his parents would have to pay for.

To help fund these treatments and give their little boy the best possible care, Russell and Ellie have set up an online fundraiser.

Russell added: “We’re still grieving for the life we thought we would have.

“We never thought we’d be in the position we are in now.

“I did a charity stream for an epilepsy charity in November and the response was good and people were made aware of Teddy’s condition.

“But it was still one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, putting out the fundraiser as it felt like I was admitting defeat.

“As a father you just want to be able to provide for your family.

“But everyone always asks if there is anything they can do to help, so we have a different outlook on it now.”

The GoFundMe page has already raised enough to fund Teddy’s physiotherapy for three months, but the family has a target of £10,000 to give their son the best quality of life possible.