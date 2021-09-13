'We are very grateful': Minibus is donated to Northampton Saints Foundation by online car marketplace

Online car marketplace, Cinch, gifts the Northampton Saints Foundation a minibus.

A Northampton charity has been given a much needed lift after being gifted a minibus.

The generous donation was made to the Northampton Saints Foundation by UK online marketplace, Cinch, which has been an elite partner of Northampton Saints since 2020 and has now committed to helping young people on the foundation's social inclusion programme, 'Engage'.

The handover took place at Franklin’s Gardens with Northampton Saints Foundation's managing director, Catherine Deans, and Northampton Saints ambassadors, Tom Wood and Jack Fleckney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online car marketplace, Cinch, gifts the Northampton Saints Foundation a minibus.

Catherine said: “We are very grateful to Cinch for this incredible support. Our work with young people is always important, but the journey through and beyond the Covid-19 pandemic is creating a demand like never before.

“We want to help all young people who need us and the support of Cinch in this way enables us to do just that.”

Engage was founded in 2015 with the support of Always a Chance, and sees the Foundation work with young people aged between 10-16 years to increase confidence, boost self-esteem and provide skills development opportunities that help improve life chances.

The Foundation has seen a significant increase in the number of vulnerable young people referred to its Engage primary and secondary programmes during the Covid-19 pandemic. This increase in need has accelerated the Foundation’s growth plan, resulting in the opening of two brand new hubs, extending the foundation’s support to even more young people.

The minibus from cinch empowers the Foundation to transport up to nine people from its Franklin’s Gardens hub to their practical-based activities, adding more positive experiences to everyday life, and opening up new pathways that will help improve their futures.

Chairman of Constellation Automotive Group - which owns Cinch - Avril Palmer-Baunack, said “It is great that we’ve been able to provide this minibus to the Saints Foundation and the young people of Northamptonshire it so vitally supports. We look forward to working with them over the years to come.”

To find out more about the Northampton Saints Foundation's 'Engage' programme, visit https://www.northamptonsaintsfoundation.org/.