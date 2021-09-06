WARNING...this article contains photos of some of Northamptonshire's cutest pets but it's all in a good cause

Meet some of Northamptonshire's cutest pets putting on their best poses in aid of charity.

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire Online Pet Show is a virtual event in aid of Northamptonshire Health Charity, the independent charity supporting local hospitals and community services across the county.

And there is still time for your forever friend to put their best paws forward in any of the 15 categories — from Cutest Baby to Golden Oldie; Handsome Boy, Pretty Girl and Best Lockdown Buddy. There’s even a category for your beloved pets who have passed as you can enter them for the Rainbow Bridge award.

Entry is a £1 donation at the Just Giving page HERE then email your photos or video clips to [email protected] or [email protected]

Entries close at midnight on Sunday (September 11).

All the money raised goes towards projects that enhance patient care and support staff wellbeing across both Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital, which make up the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire group.

1. Charlie — sleepy pet Photo Sales

2. Scout — best rescue Photo Sales

3. Murphy — sleepy pet Photo Sales

4. Best friends Photo Sales