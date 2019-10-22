These are the faces of all the award-winning staff and volunteers at Northampton General Hospital

Nominees were all invited to the Northampton General Hospital Best Possible Care Awards at the Park Inn on September 27.

Dr Sonia Swart, Chief Executive of Northampton General Hospital said: "There's something about superheroes. Superheroes are people who do something special with their skills or powers to help people. Superheroes do something really special to make people feel great. They usually have a passion for a battle and pick their fights. They look after their body and mind - something which our heroes may forget to do.

“They also do something very important – they wear a mask to be unidentifiable when they do something amazing, they don't ask to be thanked. They do their heroic deed because they want to and afterwards go back to their lives. Our staff and volunteers are just like these superheroes. This night not only belongs to our shortlisted nominees but to everyone at NGH. You will know that amazing care and random acts of kindness are done every day. These are people who don't ask to be thanked but who just do it."

The following people and teams were revealed as the winners at the event.

1. Clinical Team of the Year Award Neonatal Outreach Team other Buy a Photo

2. Unsung Hero Non-Clinical Award Joseph Ahenkorah and Ruth Smith (joint winners) other Buy a Photo

3. Unsung Hero Clinical Award Julie Melvin and Mihaela Ene (joint winners) other Buy a Photo

4. Patient Safety Award Tracy Keats other Buy a Photo

View more