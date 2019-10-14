These are the 10 best GP practices in Northampton ranked for patient satisfaction
The majority of patients surveyed at all the practices in Northampton were happy with their GPs - but these ones had the highest scores.
You can check how your practice did in the patient survey here.
1. Greens Norton & Weedon Medical Practice
Satisfied: 99%'Dissatisfied: 0%
2. The Long Buckby Practice
Satisfied: 96%'Dissatisfied: 0%
3. The Saxon Spires Practice
Satisfied: 94%'Dissatisfied: 2%
4. Dr Moore & Partners
Satisfied: 94%'Dissatisfied: 2%
