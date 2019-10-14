Northampton GP survey

These are the 10 best GP practices in Northampton ranked for patient satisfaction

The majority of patients surveyed at all the practices in Northampton were happy with their GPs - but these ones had the highest scores.

You can check how your practice did in the patient survey here.

Satisfied: 99%'Dissatisfied: 0%

1. Greens Norton & Weedon Medical Practice

Satisfied: 96%'Dissatisfied: 0%

2. The Long Buckby Practice

Satisfied: 94%'Dissatisfied: 2%

3. The Saxon Spires Practice

Satisfied: 94%'Dissatisfied: 2%

4. Dr Moore & Partners

