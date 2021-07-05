Thank You Day: Northampton celebrates Covid heroes with Big Lunch at The Racecourse IN PICTURES

The residents of Northampton took part in a Big Lunch on Sunday, July 4 to mark the town's first ever Thank You Day.

Freelance writer and community activist, Laura Graham was one of the original 13 proposers of the national Thank You Day, which called on people to join their neighbours to thank those in local communities who have helped residents through the pandemic.

Northampton's Big Lunch took place at 1.30pm at The Racecourse.

Laura, talking about the event, said: “It was so lovely to reconnect with neighbours today and offer them thanks for all they’ve done to support me, and each other, during the last year. We had so much fun!

“Hopefully this is the start of being able to socialise more together. We’re already planning another Big Lunch for later in the year when the whole street can join in.”

Here are some pictures of Northampton neighbours enjoying a Big Lunch at The Racecourse on Sunday, July 4:

1. Northampton residents celebrate Thank You Day for the first time ever with a Big Lunch at The Racecourse on Sunday, July 4 2021. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Buy photo

