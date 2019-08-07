Star Northampton nurse Jackie Phillips awarded posthumous prize after passing away in April

A nurse from Northampton has become a posthumous winner of a prestigious award for her life's work at Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Jackie Phillips, the former nurse manager of palliative care for Northamptonshire and a senior clinical nurse at Cynthia Spencer Hospice was praised for going above and beyond for her patients throughout her thirty-year career.

Jackie passed away in April - but has been awarded the Cavell Star posthumously.

Jackie passed away in April this year. But her friend and colleague Krystyna Grey was keen to recognise and celebrate Jackie’s commitment to generations of patients in Northamptonshire.

Nurse Phillips 30-year career included working as a senior sister on Northampton General's Talbot Butler Ward, senior clinical nurse at Cynthia Spencer Hospice and the manager for palliative care for Northamptonshire.

In 1981, Jackie was nominated and awarded Nurse of the Year by the people of Northampton, something that made her immensely proud.

Krystyna nominated Jackie for a Cavell Star Award for going above and beyond for her patients and paid tribute to her friend.

She said: "She was a credit to the nursing profession; caring, highly respected and dedicated, an outstanding nurse who always understood the needs of others. She was also fun to be around and had an adventurous spirit too, like doing a parachute jump to raise money for the cancer ward.

"Jackie was a true role model to her staff and showed compassion and care to the patients and families at the hospice. I feel privileged to have known her.”

The Cavell Star is awarded to nurses are awarded for exceptional care for either their colleagues or their patients and patients’ families.

Jackie’s husband Roger and her sister Joan received the Cavell Star Award in her memory.

Roger said: "Jackie would have been thrilled to receive a Cavell Star Award but she would have insisted that her whole team be recognised, not just her.

"Jackie’s team meant everything to her and if you were a friend of Jackie’s then you stayed a friend.

"Colleagues have contacted me since Jackie passed away and they’ve all said what a privilege it was to be able to work for her. Nobody understood people quite like Jackie did.”

Healthcare professionals who wish to nominate a nurse, midwife or HCA for a Cavell Star Award can find out more at their website.