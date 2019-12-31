Slip-ups at otherwise 'caring' Northampton medical centre lead to sub-par inspection

Slip-ups in key areas of care have led to a Northampton medical centre earning a sub-par rating by the healthcare watchdog.

The CQC has rated the Brook Medical Centre in Ecton Brook Road 'requires improvement' after finding faults in its systems that keep patients safe.

In the newest report, published on December 11, inspectors say staff seemed unclear about who to speak to about safeguarding or how to spot when a patient was acutely unwell as they arrive at the practice.

However, the watchdog praised the centre's kindness towards patients and how patients could cuickly get care if they needed it.

The report reads: "The practice did not have clear systems and processes to keep patients safe.

"Receptionists had not been given sufficient guidance on identifying deteriorating or acutely unwell patients. They were not always aware of actions to take in respect of such patients

"We rated this practice as 'requires improvement' because some of the overall governance arrangements were ineffective due to a lack of clinical oversight.

"Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care."

The report is an improvement on its previous rating in 2018, where it scored 'requires improvement' in all areas. In this newest inspection, the practice scored 'good' for being caring and responsive.