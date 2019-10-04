Recruitment drive for nurses to work in the community and schools in Northamptonshire

Nurses are being urged to consider working in the community or in schools across Northamptonshire - with a current recruit full of praise for the role.

The community nursing service at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) provides planned and unplanned nursing care to patients in their homes.

The trust is hosting an open day at Berrywood Hospital in Duston next Saturday (October 12) to attract qualified and newly qualified nurses to a role traditionally considered for older nurses.

But community nurse sister Georgie Fiander, who has been with the trust for three years after graduating from the University of Northampton, prefers it to working in a hospital.

“I enjoy giving people holistic care in their own home and building relationships with them," she said.

"You can get a real feel for a patient and their treatment needs when you see them in their home.

"I also love the variety that comes with community nursing, which can include everything from palliative care to wound care and administering injections.”

As a sister, Georgie is responsible for managing and leading the team - she looks after the patient caseload and the general day-to-day running of the service.

Georgie is also out with patients daily, assessing and reviewing treatment plans in their homes and ensuring that everything that needs to be done for the patients is being done.

She says she enjoys supporting the staff and acting as a role model for them too.

Georgie says the trust supports nurses to progress in their careers as they offer a good induction programme for new nurses and excellent training and development opportunities.

“NHFT is committed to making a real difference to the lives of the patients, as well as the staff and they reward us for the hard work that we do," she said.

"I highly recommend the trust to any nurses considering a community nursing role, especially younger ones that are keen to learn and would like the variety of working in the community.

"I encourage nurses to attend the recruitment day to find out about the fantastic opportunities we have for nurses and meet members of staff already doing the job.”

At the recruitment event, nurses can speak with members of the nursing teams and have an interview if they are interested in a role.

The trust has opportunities for nurses and health care assistants to join the district nursing team, specialist school nurses to work in Northampton and East Northants and for health visitors to work in Northampton and Wellingborough.

There are also several health visitor vacancies for full and part-time roles across Northampton and Wellingborough delivering nursing services to children and young people.

There are also two specialist school nurse position available, one full-time and one part-time to work within the Northampton and Brackley service and East Northants service.

NHFT recruitment business partner Sarah Clarke said: “As an organisation and a community service we are actively involved in both local and national innovative projects around improving quality of care and integrated working.

"We promote mobile working technology to help staff to provide a safe robust service for the patients.

“NHFT offers an extensive programme of training and skills development available and we encourage our staff to apply for national awards.

"We look forward to meeting nurses at the recruitment day and inspiring them to join us in one of the vacancies we currently have in a community setting.”

The recruitment event is from 9.30am until 14.30pm - for more information click here.

To find out about vacancies across Northamptonshire visit bestofbothworlds.uk.net.