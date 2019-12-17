Raft of recommendations made for health services after review of woman's death at Northampton General Hospital

A raft of recommendations have been made for health services to review their processes after a woman died at Northampton General Hospital.

A safeguarding adults review (SAR) heard concerns were raised by 'Andrea's'estranged husband and doctor about her health deteriorating in 2017, according to a report published yesterday (Tuesday, December 17).

By October that year, her GP reported she was self-neglecting but she refused to talk to social workers, police officers or ambulance staff.

The decision was made on November 23, 2017, to assess Andrea under the Mental Health Act 1983.

But when they visited her on December 5, she was taken straight to the hospital due to her physical health, where she died seven days later.

Tim Bishop, independent chairman of the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board, said Andrea suffered a long-term health condition.

“Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board has taken the decision to publish a short anonymised summary due to the sensitive nature of Andrea’s personal circumstance and includes the identified themes and a full set of recommendations," he said.

“The identified themes and recommendations seek to ensure that partner agencies implement appropriate legislation such as the Mental Capacity Act 2005, and that adult social care, Northamptonshire Healthcare Foundation Trust and Northamptonshire Police review their joint procedures regarding applying for and executing section 135 warrants in line with the Mental Health Act 1983.

"All partner agencies should also provide assurance that they are implementing the adult risk management process effectively.

“The purpose of a SAR is to learn from what has happened and ensure that adults who are in need of care and support are better safeguarded in the future.

"Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board will continue to work with the agencies involved to monitor the actions arising from this review and ensure that appropriate changes are made going forward.

“Action plans have been developed by the relevant services and Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board will continue to review and monitor the plans to ensure the agreed actions are implemented in a timely manner.

“Family members were offered the opportunity to be involved in the review and provided some insight for the SAR panel, and the board would like to thank them for their input with this SAR.”

The full overview report was not published due to the sensitive nature of Andrea’s personal circumstances, the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Adults Board report said.