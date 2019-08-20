Praise for Northampton mental health hospital and homecare providers from watchdog

A mental health hospital and two homecare providers in Northampton were praised after recent inspections by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Matthew's Hospital, DMC Signature Care and Vogue Future Living were rated as 'good' overall by the health watchdog.

St Matthews Hospital in Kingsley, Northampton. Photo: Google

The Kingsley hospital, which provides care for up to 16 male patients with mental health issues, was graded as 'good' for care, effectiveness, responsiveness and leadership in a report published on August 13.

But it was told to make some improvements in the 'safe' category as it did not have a plan to remove ligature anchor points and there were blind spots throughout the ward areas.

Otherwise it was hailed by patients who said they felt supported and were able to do activities of their choice, while staff were described as kind and caring.

"The staff always help them when they want help. Patients told us their rooms were comfortable and they were able to personalise their rooms to their taste," the report says.

DMC Signature Care and Vogue Future Living both earned a clean sweep of 'good' ratings from the CQC.

DMC, which is based on Moulton Park Business Centre, provides personal care to older people, children and young adults in their own homes and was inspected on July 17.

Inspectors reported people are kept safe from abuse or harm by 'caring' staff, and the provider was 'open and honest' and strived to look at ways to improve the service.

"People were cared for by staff who they described as kind, caring, passionate and patient. People's dignity and privacy was maintained, and people felt in control of their lives," the report, published on Friday (August 16), says.

Vogue is also a domiciliary care service, but mainly for younger adults with a learning disability or autism, a physical disability or sensory impairment.

The CQC found staff ensured people's health, emotional and social wellbeing needs were met as they enjoyed their work and treated people as if they were a family member when they visited on July 22, according to the report from August 14.

"People and staff had built positive relationships together and enjoyed spending time in each other's company," the report continues.

"People's diversity was respected and embraced. Staff were open to people of all faiths and beliefs and people's privacy and dignity was respected.

"People were supported by staff that took time to find out about their hobbies and interests and supported them to engage in these, while promoting people's independence.

"The service was flexible and responsive to people's individual needs and preferences."

For more information, visit the CQC's website.