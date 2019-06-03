Organisers offer half-price entry to Northampton's Race for Life

Incentives are being offered to sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Northampton.

The popular charity run organisers are offering half-price entry to anyone who joins from now until Monday, June 10, using the discount code SUMMER50.

The discount is available for one-week only, finishing at midnight on June 10. It can be applied when entering any Race for Life, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

There are four Race for Life events to choose from at Abington Park, on Saturday, June 22 & Sunday, June 23. They include the much-loved 5k and 10k events, as well as Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids.

Cancer Research UK says the money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.

Kim Degville, Cancer Research UK’s Northampton event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

“We’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website - because this allows Cancer Research UK to fund vital research that saves lives. This includes clinical trials which give patients in Northampton access to the latest treatments.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives..

To enter the Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.