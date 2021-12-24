Northamptonshire's NHS stars are celebrated for their lifesaving work in awards ceremony

NHS staff across Northamptonshire were recognised for their achievements throughout 2021 in an awards ceremony last week.

NHS stars from across Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) were joined by an array of famous faces as they celebrated achievements from across the year at the NHFT annual staff awards ceremony on Thursday, December 16.

The Quality Awards ceremony took place virtually again this year, with colleagues across the trust joining the glitzy online event to the celebrate countless achievements and hard work from throughout the year.

Organisers claim the event was 'bigger and better than ever before' as colleagues from across the trust were able to tune in with their families and take part from across the county and beyond.

NHFT’s chief executive, Angela Hillery said: “Every single member of teamNHFT goes out of their way to make a difference for our communities.

"As a trust, we are committed to providing outstanding care, and it is so special to recognise the real stars of our local NHS at our annual staff awards.

“I am incredibly proud of all of our colleagues who were nominated, shortlisted and won an award. The stories which were shared are immensely moving and demonstrate the vital work of NHFT.

"I would like to thank the Northamptonshire Health Charity for sponsoring the awards ceremony, and all of the staff involved in delivering another brilliant virtual event.”

NHFT welcomed back television presenter Nick Hewer (Countdown, The Apprentice), who hosted the annual event for a second year running.

Nick was joined by a host of celebrities who announced our category winners, including William Roache (Coronation Street), Duncan James (Musician / Blue), Ben Fogle (TV Presenter) and Danny John Jules (Red Dwarf / Actor) to name a few.

The annual celebration, which is celebrating its seventh year, recognises community heroes - those who go above and beyond for their patients and continue to make a difference every day.

Consultant Psychologist, Dr Sunil Lad, provides mental health support to residents in secured services across Northamptonshire and beyond and received the accolade for NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador, recognising him as a champion for improving wellbeing for both staff and residents in prisons.

The Patient Choice award is decided by patients and service users who receive care from NHFT services.

Specialist Occupational Therapist in the ADHD Aspergers Team, Kerry Mabbott, was this year’s winner, recognising her commitment to providing outstanding and compassionate care to her patients. Kelly’s nomination demonstrated her approach to delivering holistic care, providing her patients with the skills and encouragement they need to make improvements in all aspects of their lives.

The trust wants to extend its thanks to the Northamptonshire Health Charity, who provided support and funding to allow this virtual event to go ahead. As well as VerseOne, Hempsons Legal and Pertemps Medical who sponsored their awards.

The full list of shortlisted stars and well-deserved winners can be viewed below:

NHFT Wellbeing Ambassador Award

Winner - Dr Sunil Lad, Consultant Psychologist, Secured Services

Highly Commended - Children’s Speech and Language Therapy Wellbeing Team

Change Maker Award – Jean Knight

Winner - Lisa Gilbey, Business and Strategy Directorate

Highly Commended – Emily Muir, Children’s Speech and Language Therapist

Quality Care Award

Winner - Gemma McGowen, Student Nurse

Highly Commended - Mac Jawad, Physiotherapist

Patient Choice

Winner - Kerry Mabbott, Specialist Occupational Therapist in the ADHD Aspergers Team

Highly Commended - Lauren Smith, Senior Diabetes Specialist Nurse

Inclusion Superhero

Winner - Calee Litteken, IAPT Talking Therapies Northants Counsellor

Highly Commended - Lee Johnson, Clinical Supervisor IAPT Talking Therapies Northants

Northamptonshire Health Charity – Best use of charity funding 2020/21

Winner - Work Shed at Berrywood Hospital

Highly Commended - Shed Sheeran, Welland Centre

Leadership Award

Winner - Nicola Hull, Senior Clinical Psychologist

Winner - Jen Holling, Business Partnerships and Programmes Assistant Director

Unsung Hero Award

Winner - NSTEP Countywide Admin team

Highly commended - Paula Tomkins and Mark Gosling, Transport team

Rising Star Award

Winner - Lynne Whytock, Deputy Head of Healthcare

Highly Commended - Caitlin Wilson, Apprentice Healthcare Assistant

Engagement and Involvement Award

Winner – Mental Health Support Teams in Schools

Highly Commended - Children’s Participation Team

Special Recognition Award

Winner - Maria O’Neil, Specialist Palliative Care Nurse

Winner – Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre

Clinical Team of the Year

Winner – Inspire Service

Highly Commended - Urgent Care and Assessment Team South

Non-clinical team of the Year

Winner - Referral Management Centre

Highly Commended - EPMA Project Team

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner - Lucy Bullen, Lead Nurse Children’s Learning Disability Services

Highly Commended - Marshal Mataya, Mental Health Practitioner, Integrated Response Hub