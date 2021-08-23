Northamptonshire charity golf day raises over £60,000 for Ronald McDonald House charities

A charity golf day that took place at Whittlebury Park Golf and Country Club raised over £60,000 for families of children undergoing specialist hospital treatment.

Local McDonald's franchisee, Perry Akhtar, along with his team organised a charity golf day in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps families to maintain a degree of normal life while their child is undergoing medical treatment in partnered specialist children's hospitals across the UK.

A total of £60,621.89 was raised for the charity from the annual event, which is now in its twelfth year.

Franchisee Perry Akhtar presenting the cheque to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Perry Akhtar began his McDonald's career 37 years ago and now runs ten restaurants across Northampton, Wellingborough and Raunds. He said: "Myself and everyone involved had an amazing day celebrating the twelfth anniversary of the annual charity golf day.

"The spirit and enthusiasm on the golf course was fantastic and we’re delighted to have raised £60,621.89 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"A special thank-you must be awarded to the generous sponsors and attendees who without whom it would be impossible to raise such an invaluable amount, which will be helping families in their most desperate times. I look forward to continue supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities in the future.”

The annual event included a total of 30 teams making their way around 27 holes, including a Hole-In-One prize of a car and £10,000 in cash. Entertainment consisted of a raffle, auction and dinner.

After not being able to hold an event in 2020 due to Covid-19, Perry and his team set an ambitious target that exceeded the 2019 result by nearly £12,000 due to the generous support of those who attended the charity golf day.

Ronald McDonald House Charities, located at or near specialist children's hospitals, provide free accommodation for families with children in hospital. This allows parents to remain close as their child undergoes treatment.

There are currently 12 Ronald McDonald Houses in the UK and money raised from this event will go towards helping keep more families close to their children in hospital and building more Houses where the need is greatest.