Northampton woman died following weeks of weight loss... after hospital lost her false teeth

An elderly Northampton woman with dementia suffered dehydration and weight loss before her death after hospital staff failed to replace her lost teeth.

The woman, who was aged 92, died in January at NGH several weeks after her false teeth were lost during admission to hospital.

Despite a nurse requesting new dentures they did not arrive and staff failed to put he woman on a soft food diet for several weeks.

Board papers by Northampton General Hospital say the woman complained of feeling thirsty and had lost weight before she died on January 11 2019, almost three months after being admitted.

Describing the events leading up to her death board director Chris Pallot says: "Over the patients' admission, she had been moved several times and on each move move she had lost one of her belongings.

"These items had included her shoes, her glasses and her teeth."

Shortly into her stay at NGH, the woman was discharged without her teeth then readmitted via accident and emergency on the same day.

After her return, the board papers say her teeth "seemed impossible to be replaced despite attempts to do so".

The ward sister sent off an application for new teeth at some point, however this was never received.

The papers continue: "The patient was not offered a soft food diet until she had been admitted to Holcot ward. This was weeks after her teeth had gone missing and she had lost weight by this point. The patient was not encouraged to eat or drink."

During her stay at NGH, her family were concerned that she had been allowed to deteriorate despite regular visits from them, and asked what happens to patients who have no family.

After her death, her family raised complaints with the hospital about what stage NGH had been at in regards to replacing her teeth, and why she had not been prioritised given the amount of weight that had been lost.

Northampton General Hospital declined to comment to the Chron but the board papers show that members discussed the case in March. Medical director Matt Metcalfe commented that, although the case was complex "he had been struck that being fed was a human right."

Acting chief executive Deborah Needham also "expressed her sadness that it was the basic nursing care of the patient that had been neglected."

Non-executive director John Archard-Jones said that the "financial aspect of replacing patient belongings" was regularly reported to the Audit Committee. Others said the same matter had been raised at the Quality Governance Committee and the director of nursing would investigate.

Jill Houghton, an associate non-executive director, said that a "recent" meeting of the committee had also been told about difficulties with protected meal times.

The board meeting heard that NGH's dietetic service was staffed with 1.5 whole time-equivalent staff, who were provided by another NHS trust. The meeting was told most hospitals employed their own dietetic staff and had more of them.

Future measures to prevent a repeat of the woman's death may include a checklist of patient items if they are moved to another ward. The number of dieticians and volunteers are also being looked at.