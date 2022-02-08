Northampton sixth form students share experiences of mental health to help younger children

Northampton students have shared their mental health experiences to help raise awareness of anxiety, depression and other conditions among young people.

The sixth form student leadership team at the Northampton School for Girls, Spinney Hill, is taking part in a series of school activities for Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which started on Monday, (February 7).

As part of this work, the pupils have been developing resources and videos to support their peers and younger students, raising awareness of mental health and the different ways this can affect young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Parker and Manisha Kooner.

Emma Parker, sixth form president and student leader, has chosen to speak openly about her own experiences of mental health in order to encourage others to do the same.

The student said: “During lockdown I spent a lot of time on my own as my mum is a key worker for the NHS.

“I’ve always had a tendency to over-analyse things, but during lockdown this increased.

“I didn’t notice it until I was back at school, which is when I realised my confidence had hit rock bottom.”

Emma recently took part in LightBulb, a mental health programme for schools created by St Andrew’s Healthcare.

LightBulb, which can also be used in primary schools, has been designed to help teachers spot the early signs of mental health issues in children and then take appropriate early action.

Manisha Kooner, also part of the student leadership team at NSG and an avid promoter of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, said: “Last year, around exam time I felt very low. I felt like I needed to be better than everyone else.

“I started taking on more and more activities, as well as a job. It all got a bit too much.

“After the challenges I experienced, I wanted to raise awareness of how, and where, students could get support.

“By collectively delivering a range of mental health activities, we also wanted to make sure that students do not feel alone in their experiences.”

Headteacher of Northampton School for Girls, Cristina Taboada-Naya, added: “I am incredibly proud of the Student Leadership Team’s work for Children's Mental Health Week, as it reflects their dedication to the important issues that affect us all.

“It can be easy for us to take our mental health for granted; to prioritise other things or to put it off.

“It is vitally important that young people are aware of the signs of poor mental health and know how to access support.

“It is well documented that the pandemic has led to a sharp increase in children, or all ages, needing increased support with their mental health.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we continue to do everything we can to address the mental health needs of our students.”

Schools signed up to the LightBulb programme receive mental health awareness and support training for all staff as well as sessions for both parents and students.