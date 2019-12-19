Northampton school shuts again until New Year after 400 children absent with norovirus

A Northampton secondary school has closed for the rest of the year after 70 children were sent home yesterday with a winter vomiting bug.

The Duston School, in Berrywood Road, has shut today (Thursday), for the third time in two weeks, after a sickness and diarrhoea bug has spread through the school.

Norovirus is also known as the 'winter vomiting bug'. It is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

In an email sent out to parents yesterday, seen by the Chronicle & Echo, principal Sam Strickland said: "Please be advised that we are regrettably going to have to close the school for the remainder of this week (i.e. the 19th and 20th December).

"There have been over 400 pupils absent from school today and in excess of 70 pupils have been sent home throughout the course of the school day. Regrettably, some pupils were sent to the school who were already ill, despite advice to the contrary, and this has further contributed to the spreading of the seasonal norovirus.

"I'm sure all parents/guardians can appreciate that this is an immensely difficult decision to make and not one that has been taken lightly. However, in the interest of the health and safety of our entire school community, this is a necessary decision."

Younger pupils have been advised to complete any outstanding homework over the next two days while older pupils have been told to revise for their mock exams.

The school starts again in the New Year on Tuesday, January 7.