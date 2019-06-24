Northampton Race For Life in pictures: Thousands take part in huge Abington Park fundraiser
A sea of pink descended on Abington Park at the weekend for the two-day Race For Life event in Northampton.
Thousands of people including men, women, children and dogs took part in four events spanning across Saturday and Sunday including Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids, followed by the 5k and 10k races the following day. All the money raised will go to Cancer Research UK. All 62 pictures from the four events right here...