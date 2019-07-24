Northampton medical centre 'at risk' of closing finds new provider

A Northampton health centre has been saved from potentially closing.

The future of Kings Heath Practice, in North Oval, was uncertain in March this year after service provider Northants GP Alliance wrote to patients that it would no longer be responsible for the surgery.

A new provider has been found to take over Kings Heath Practice.

It meant the NHS was pushed to find a new service to run the centre or it would face closing down.

Now, a letter has gone out to nearly 3,600 registered patients that a new operator, Midland Medical Centre Ltd, has stepped in to take over the practice.

It comes after Kings Heath Practice was rated "requires improvement" in a CQC inspection in February 2019 - while its leadership and management was graded "inadequate", under registered manager Dr Dipesh Naik.

The letter, first sent on July 17, reads: "We are pleased to confirm that the practice will remain open.

"As of August 31, Park Avenue Medical Centre (operated by Midland Medical Centre Ltd) will be running the surgery as a branch practice."

It means the practice will remain open to patients and all doctors, nurses and healthcare specialists will transfer over to MMC Ltd.

Gareth Williams of Midland Medical Centre Ltd wrote as part of the letter: "I am writing to reassure you that we are committed to providing the highest care and a greater variety of services at Kings Heath Practice.

"We aim to bring the services to you rather than you have to travel for care. Our first priority is to give you stability in the doctors who are available to meet your needs.

"We will be frank, open and honest with you. If something doesn't go to plan we will be honest and open with you, and we hope you will be with us.

"There are no magic pills to solve all of our health issues. The best outcomes for your health will be if we work together as a patient and doctor team."

Meanwhile, Daniel Kane of General Practice alliance wrote: "It has been a great pleasure to provide services to the local population."