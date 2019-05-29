Dentist were ranked on five criteria, ranging from 'very dissatisfied' (one star) to 'very satisfied' (five stars)

Northampton dentists: The best and worst practices as rated by patients

Patients of dentists in Northampton were asked to rate their experience at the surgery where they are registered on behalf of the NHS.

The ratings ask patients to rank the surgery on five criteria, ranging from 'very dissatisfied' (one star) to 'very satisfied' (five stars). The five criteria were appointments, dignity and respect, involvement in decisions, information on treatment costs and outcome of treatment. This is how dentists in Northampton were rated by patients. Only dentists with 10 or more NHS.UK user ratings were included.

Billing Brook Road, Weston Favell, Northampton, NN3 8DW. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

1. Weston Favell Dental Practice

Billing Brook Road, Weston Favell, Northampton, NN3 8DW. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Abington Health Complex, Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JG. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

2. Cedar Road Dental Practice

Abington Health Complex, Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JG. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Cliftonville, Northampton, NN1 5BE. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

3. The Elms Dental Practice

Cliftonville, Northampton, NN1 5BE. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
16 Victoria Promenade, Northampton, NN1 1HH. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

4. Victoria Promenade Dental Practice

16 Victoria Promenade, Northampton, NN1 1HH. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3