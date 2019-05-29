Northampton dentists: The best and worst practices as rated by patients

Patients of dentists in Northampton were asked to rate their experience at the surgery where they are registered on behalf of the NHS.

The ratings ask patients to rank the surgery on five criteria, ranging from 'very dissatisfied' (one star) to 'very satisfied' (five stars). The five criteria were appointments, dignity and respect, involvement in decisions, information on treatment costs and outcome of treatment. This is how dentists in Northampton were rated by patients. Only dentists with 10 or more NHS.UK user ratings were included.

1. Weston Favell Dental Practice Billing Brook Road, Weston Favell, Northampton, NN3 8DW. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

2. Cedar Road Dental Practice Abington Health Complex, Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JG. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

3. The Elms Dental Practice Cliftonville, Northampton, NN1 5BE. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

4. Victoria Promenade Dental Practice 16 Victoria Promenade, Northampton, NN1 1HH. NHS.UK user rating: 4.5/5

