Northampton Chronicle and Echo's Gym of the Year 2019 revealed

A women-only gym in the heart of a Northampton industrial estate has claimed our Gym of the Year crown for an impressive fourth time in a row.

Readers cast their vote for our annual competition earlier in the year - and the results are now in.

Curves in Moulton Park Business Centre has taken the top spot once again, closely followed by Project Fitness in Owl Close and Trilogy Health & Fitness in Billing Brook Road.

The gym specialises in a 30-minute workout specifically aimed at women that mixes strength and cardio training to create lean muscle, raise the metabolism, burn fat and tone the body.

Owner of the franchise in Northampton, Orla Walsh, has won our gym of the year award every year since taking over in Moulton.

"It's brilliant news - but we couldn't do this without our member - they make this gym what it is."

Mum-of-two Orla, 42, said the gym's strong community feel is behind the key to its success.

"It's got a great social aspect here," she said. "It's a lot more personal than the other, bigger gyms you might go to.

"With all of your members, we sit and we talk to them and we work out with them."

Curves has been running in Moulton for 19 years now and has a five-out-of-five average rating on Facebook.