NHS workers offered free access to chain of Northampton gyms as a ‘thank you’ for pandemic work

A Northampton gym chain is offering free access to NHS workers for two days next month as a ‘thank you’ for their hard work during the pandemic.

Trilogy Leisure, which operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Soft Play Centre, will allow NHS employees in for free as part of the national Frontline Workers Day on July 4 and July 5.

Managing director John Fletcher said: “When the Coronavirus pandemic gripped the UK and utterly changed our lives, on the front line were our NHS doctors, nurses, paramedics, plus platoons of critical NHS workers.

Trilogy will be offer free access for NHS workers for a whole weekend next month.

“Therefore to say ‘Thank You’ and to celebrate their amazing effort we are offering free access to all Trilogy gyms for all NHS employees.

“We understand that more than most, thousands of NHS workers, through their work and commitment, have had to put to one side their own mental and emotional health over the last two years.

“While we recognise that it will take time for our community to return to any sense of normality, we genuinely hope that NHS workers will take advantage of this offer of two days free use of our gyms.

“We hope that it plays a small part in all of us saying thank you for all that you have done and all that you are doing.

“We are genuinely really pleased to be able to open the doors of our gyms at no cost to NHS employees for two days."

On the two days NHS workers will have free access to all Trilogy gyms across the two days with no need to book.