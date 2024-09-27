NGH nurse receive award for outstanding compassionate care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sharon is a true representation of what excellent nursing looks like.

A clinical nurse specialist from Northampton General Hospital has received a DAISY Awards for her outstanding compassionate care.

Breast service Clinical Nurse Specialist Sharon Ireson was nominated for the international recognition programme by one of her patients.

Natasha* wrote in her nomination:

Clinical Nurse Specialist Sharon Ireson with her award.

“I got diagnosed with breast cancer and met Sharon at my first appointment, when I was given my results. Being only 31 years of age, a cancer diagnosis came as a complete shock to me.

“Everything is very overwhelming and there is so much information to take in. However, Sharon, and her calming persona, took the time to talk to my husband and I through what the diagnosis meant to me, what I could expect in terms of treatment.

“Sharon has been an absolute rock throughout my entire cancer journey and has gone above and beyond to support me. Whether it's being a shoulder to cry on, helping to coordinate or prepare me for appointments, providing expert advice on my treatment or helping me make decisions - she has been there every time.

“As a patient, you are placing your health into the hands of other people and trusting them to take care of you. On the whole, I have not worried about this and this is down to the huge amount of trust that I have in Sharon.

Sharon Ireson receives her award surrounded by colleagues

“To me, Sharon is a true representation of what excellent nursing looks like and I honestly don't think I could have got through my cancer journey without her. She has endless patience with such a gentle, caring manner, and the ability to pick you up when you're down. The world would be a better place if there were more 'Sharons' in it and I cannot thank her enough!”

Interim Chief Nursing Officer Jo Smith said: “Sharon has very clearly demonstrated the importance of the supportive connection between nurse and patient and just how much that means.

“Her kindness and support has been very much appreciated at an incredibly difficult time in Natasha’s life. Her efforts have helped Natasha to cope with her diagnosis and move on.”

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, (DAISY).

They are now operated in hospitals across the UK as an internationally recognised achievement.

