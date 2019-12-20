Manager at Northampton care home labelled 'inadequate' after SEVENTH sub-par insepction

The 'inadequate' performance of the leadership at a Northampton care home is placing people 'at risk of harm', a report has found.

St Michael's House car home, off Kettering Road, has dipped between 'requires improvement' and 'inadequate' again and again over the past three years.

Now, in the latest report by the CQC, the healthcare watchdog has called the home's leadership for failing to get care up to a 'good' standard despite seven inspections since 2015.

Amidst all of the home's aspects of car earning a 'requires improvement', the leadership at the home was labelled 'inadequate' in the newest report published on December 18.

In particular, St Michael's registered manager, Mrs Anne Going was heavily criticised, along with her co-directors, Mr Kenneth Going, Mr Raymond Galbraith and Mrs Marian Galbraith.

It reads: "Significant concerns were identified regarding the abilities of the provider of how to run a good quality service.

"The registered manager had limited knowledge about critical issues within the service [and] was unable to find the appropriate documentation throughout the inspection.

"The provider failed to recognise and understand the operational risk of providing a service that continued to require improvement. No action was taken to identify best practice and implement robust oversight and governance systems"

The culture and the quality of life residents at the home lead as a result of the management was also called into question.

Inspectors say they felt people were not "regularly empowered or encouraged to take risks or have the best life they could," and that staff amde assumptions about what residents wanted rather than asking. This left them at risk of becoming 'institutionalised'.

It comes after several other severe insepctions in recent years. In 2017, the CQC found residents shaving using a communal electric razor, and people were not trusted with their own room keys. Dirty carpets, broken furniture and mouldy walls were also noted.

It means St Michael's has, for the third time since 2015, been placed into special measures. If the CQC do not find improvements within 12 months, they will consider stripping it of its ability to practice.

St Michael's has been approached for comment.