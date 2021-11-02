Jeyes of Earls Barton marks Northamptonshire Sauce cookbook's first anniversary with £1,222 cheque for hospital play area fund
Cookbook written by Anna Jeyes-Hulme in November last year with recipes from the community
A cheque for £1,222 was presented to Northamptonshire Health Charity by Jeyes of Earls Barton to mark the first anniversary of its Northamptonshire Sauce charity cookbook.
Proceeds from A Taste of Jeyes's Northamptonshire Sauce have gone towards the charity's long-running fundraising campaign to build a new outdoor play area for the children's wards at Northampton General Hospital.
The cookbook was written by Anna Jeyes-Hulme in November last year, after the sauce launched the previous month, and copies flew out the door for special Christmas presents.
The dozens of recipes in the cookbook were all lovingly created, cooked and shared by family, friends, celebrities, award-winning chefs and food and drink venues from across Northamptonshire .
Jeyes’s Northamptonshire Sauce and the cookbook are sold in various delis, shops, restaurants across the county or visit Jeyes of Earls Barton to see where it all began.