Inspectors find staff with 'no training in infection control' in scathing report of Northampton GP

A Northampton GP practice where staff "lacked any infection control training" has been handed a damning report by the healthcare watchdog.

The Dr Molla and Kesani surgery in Weston Favell has been rated "inadequate" in almost every area after inspectors found failings in what they did to keep patients safe.

The Molla and Kesani GP Practice at Weston Favell Healthcare Centre has been scolded by the healthcare watchdog.

It included a lack of any training in infection control amongst staff, failures to record mistakes or near misses, and concerns that staff were unable to recognise or manage severe risks like sepsis.

Inspectors also found evidence of an event where a patient had been given the wrong vaccine - but wasn't listed as a "significant event" for the CQC to be aware of.

The report, which is based on an inspection on May 21 and was published this week, reads: "[We have] significant concerns with the quality of care and treatment at the practice.

"Staff at the practice lacked safeguarding training... Staff working at the practice did not have the required DBS checks... Staff working at the practice lacked any infection control training.

"We were not confident that all concerns, safety incidents, near misses and significant events had been captured, recorded and acted upon."

The surgery, based at the Weston Favell Health Care Centre in Billing Brook Road and cares for over 4,000 patients, has been placed in special measures and given six months to improve. If it does not, the watchdog could close it down.

The report reads: "Special measures will give people who use the service the reassurance that the care they get should improve.

"If there is not enough improvement we will move to close the service."

Following its inspection, the CQC immediately ordered the practice - set up by partners Dr Venkata Kesani, Dr Abu Layes Molla - to present a rap sheet of 31 areas where it has made improvements by June 10.