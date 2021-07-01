A number of landmarks across Northamptonshire lit up green last week in support of national healthcare and first aid charity - St John Ambulance.

Due to the pandemic, the charity had to mark St John’s Day in different ways from usual, and the ‘Light it Green’ initiative was one way that the country was asked to take part.

So on the evening of June 24, all over the country, more than 100 well-known buildings and landmarks were lit up in green.

Several buildings in Northamptonshire took part, including Silverstone, Boughton House and Moulton Church, to show their support for St John volunteers as they continue to work on the NHS vaccination programme, respond to the pandemic, start returning to event duties and providing first aid training.

John Atkins, medical services manager at Silverstone, said: “St John Ambulance holds a special place in my heart as I volunteered with them for many years in my early career and have first-hand experience of their outstanding work.

“We’re very proud to be showing our support on their annual day of celebration and I hope that it helps to shine a light on the work of the St John volunteers.”

Northamptonshire-based Stage Right Production volunteered their time and equipment to bathe the Wing at Silverstone in green light.

Mick Messinger, for St John Ambulance, added: “For the second year running, it was wonderful to see so many buildings lit up in green on June 24 to help us celebrate St John’s Day and we’re immensely grateful to the owners and custodians who agreed for this to happen.

“The contribution and participation of so many people around the country has made St John’s Day 2021 another memorable day and we hope many people will be prompted to ask us how our work has had a positive impact on the lives of others.”

At the same time, the work of the charity and its volunteers is also being highlighted through a new campaign, ‘Ask Me’, which focuses on many stories that tell of the lives saved and positively changed by first aid and St John.

Visit the St John website for more information and how to support the charity.

Below are pictures of the landmarks lit up green.

1. Brackley Town Hall. Photo: Caroline Brocklehurst Buy photo

2. Greens Norton Church. Photo: Caroline Brocklehurst Buy photo

3. Boughton House. Buy photo