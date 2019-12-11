ImHere: Northampton's Joe Plumb wants anyone struggling with mental health to know they are not alone this Christmas

A campaign to get people to show their loved ones they are there if they ever need to talk about their issues has been launched by a Northampton's Joe Plumb.

Joe, who set up an anti-bullying charity aged 13, wants people to use the hashtag #ImHere to let people know they are not alone and reduce stigmas around mental health.

"Suicide had increased year on year and it's important that we do all we can to stop this," he said.

"Suicide amongst men is ever increasing and there's still a stigma around men talking about their mental health and problems.

"I was a victim to that and we need to get the message out that no matter what gender, it's ok to not be ok and to talk about your mental health and wellbeing."

It all started with a post on Joe's Facebook page about suicide which ended up getting around 10,000 shares, inspiring him to keep using #ImHere.

The anti-hate campaigner hopes that more people spreading the message that it is okay to talk about your feelings, particularly with Christmas coming up, will make a difference.

"Christmas is an especially hard time for people and that's why this is so important, especially as a person who suffers from mental illness and has had problems with isolation and suicidal ideation," he said.

For more information about the campaign, visit joeplumb.org/post/imhere-online-mental-health-campaign