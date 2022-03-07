Plea to help Daventry dad make precious memories with his family on last holiday to Disneyland

Funds are being raised for a devoted Daventry dad to help fulfil his last dreams with his family.

Aaron Kristan, 45, has been given six to nine months to live after being given the news his cancer and is no longer treatable.

Now friends and family of Aaron and his partner Sophie have set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple and their children Evan, 15, Cohen, 11, Mason, 11 and Isabella, 8, make precious memories.

Aaron and Sophie want to make the most of their time together.

Lyndsey Catton has helped raise thousands of pounds for the family so far.

She said: "I set up the page on Saturday evening (March 5) and nearly £3,000 has already been raised.

"I am hoping to raise enough to send Aaron and his family to DisneyLand Paris. Every penny helps and I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal so far."

Lyndsey described Aaron as an 'all round nice guy'.

"He who loves Star Wars, F1 and Nottingham Forest Football Club," she added.

Aaron was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at just 20 years old. His condition meant he had to have surgery to remove a foot of his bowel.

In 2015, Crohn's returned and once again Aaron required an identical operation.

But this time he struggled to recover. It was determined Aaron had been suffering with an infection called Endocarditis which destroyed two valves of his heart resulting in lifesaving open-heart surgery to fit a mechanical valve.

In 2020, four months into the coronavirus pandemic an unexpected abscess formed (Perianal) which Aaron lived with for month. He battled through taking antibiotics after antibiotics.

In 2021 after going into hospital to have the abscess drained, consultants discovered what they thought was a large tumour. Aaron had a colostomy bag fitted to give his bowel the chance to recover.

He then received the devastating blow that he was suffering from rectal cancer. An intensive six week course of radiotherapy was successful in shrinking the tumour.

But the cancer returned and now the family want to make the most of their time together.