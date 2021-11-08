The heart-breaking impact type 1 diabetes has had on a Northampton woman's family has inspired her to organise a charity fundraising event.

Jules Prior's brother died aged 39 with severe complications from type 1 diabetes while her five-year-old daughter, Anola Prosser, her father, other family members and a close friend have the condition.

She has organised a fundraiser at Parklands Community Centre for JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) on World Diabetes Day on Sunday (November 14).

Anola Prosser, five

"Anola is the bravest, strongest little girl I have ever met, she takes everything in her stride and always has a smile on her face," she said.

"She is my warrior, my hero, and the reason I am doing everything in my power to raise awareness and raise funds to find a cure."

Type 1 diabetes causes the level of sugar, called glucose, in the blood to become too high as the body cannot produce enough insulin, the hormone which controls blood sugar levels.

This means people with the condition, which is not linked to age or diet, have daily insulin injections to control their blood sugar level.

Anola was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes two years ago, not long after her uncle, Jonathan Prior, passed away having lived with the condition for 21 years.

She said: "I thought my world fell apart after losing my brother, a part of me died with him. But then my daughter, my world fell apart.

"Every day has become a challenge and a 24-hour job to ensure Anola's diabetes is managed and to ensure she still has the best quality of life.

"I have made a promise to myself to ensure I give everything to prevent any complications as I fear losing her like I did my brother."

At the fundraiser, there will be lots of stalls from small, local businesses and about type 1 diabetes, including hypoglycemia kits which is like a first aid kit for the condition, as well as tombolas and a raffle.