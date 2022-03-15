A 16-year-old girl from Northamptonshire needs help to raise £25,000 for potentially life-saving treatment.

Teagan Legge, from Towcester, has spent the most important school years of her life in hospitals dealing with multiple complex medical conditions.

She currently weighs 36kg, has eroding teeth and is susceptible to infections.

Teagan Legge

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Teagan and her mother Kate to raise £25,000 for treatment, which could improve her quality of life.

So far, at the time of writing (Monday, March 14), the page has raised £8,000.

Teagan said in an emotional post on GoFundMe: "I need a life back. I need an education, I need to be out of hospital."

The post goes on to explain the complex nature of Teagan's health and her experiences over the last five years.

It reads: "In 2017, Teagan's health started to deteriorate. At the end of 2017, she had a sudden onset of a condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and needed specialist treatment in Oxford.

"As the year progressed she had heart issues where she would frequently struggle with heart rates of up to 270bpm and complete exhaustion.

"At the end of the year, she collapsed at school after light flickered in her eyes, and was rushed to resus, unresponsive. She had back-to-back seizures which rendered her paralyzed."

The family spent Christmas of 2017 in hospital and a tube was inserted through Teagan's nose to her stomach to be fed, but her body rejected it.

Teagan started to lose a lot of weight and had to be moved to Great Ormond Street Hospital for nine months.

She was later diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder, which was born out of what the family believes to be chronic pain.

Teagan said: "In February 2021, my digestive tract seemed to fail me. I was unable to keep food down, lost a lot of weight, and required a lengthy stay in hospital.

"I was eventually fitted with an NJT - a tube that goes up my nose, down my throat, through my stomach into the first part of my small intestines.

"This actually worked. My body started to absorb nutrients, and medicines and although I was attached to a pump 24 hours a day, I had a quality of life back that I hadn't had for ages."

However, Teagan's good fortune soon faded as the tube came out and the hospital were unable to refit it.

"Since then, I have been unable to keep any food down, my weight has dropped dangerously low, I feel awful, have collapsed, and it is effecting all of me, I don't even have any energy to message my friends and family back sometimes," she continued.

Teagan and Kate went to see a private healthcare consultant who diagnosed her with multiple conditions which fit "perfectly" with how she feels.

Since the new diagnoses, Teagan and Kate feel she is not being provided the correct care needed for her illnesses.

She said: "My voice just isn't being listened to by decision makers and in turn, treatment that will help me is not being done. My quality of life has gone back down to nothing and I am spending another Christmas in hospital, which could have been avoided.

"Some treatment plans are not available on the NHS and so we need to have the option to go privately for treatment to get me nourished.

"What I really need is a way of being fed. It's not straightforward, as I have all sorts of diagnoses that are not common and baffle a lot of professionals, but to me, and to many other people who have been involved in my care, I just need nutrition urgently."