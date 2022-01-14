A fundraiser has been set up to raise money for the funeral of a young healthcare worker, who passed away 'unexpectedly' in his home at the start of this year.

Healthcare worker at St Andrews Hospital, Prosper Panashe Ndere, died at the age of 25 in his Northampton home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Friends and colleagues of his mother, Winnie Gavu - who also works at St Andrew's - have pulled together to set up a fundraising page so that Prosper's family can repatriate and bury him in his birth country, Zimbabwe. There, he can be grieved by his father, his grandparents and his extended family.

Prosper Panashe Ndere died at the age of 25.

Emily Bates, who set up the fundraising page, said: "He brought joy to many lives, even on their darkest days.

"He loved to cook, especially for his mum. He enjoyed reading; when not reading, he was engaging in his other love - his exercise bike. He loved to exercise and keep active. He was a loving son, who loved to spend quality family time with his mum.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, especially his mother - who is also part of the St Andrew's family - his friends, and colleagues during this tragic time.

"We have created this page to help towards funeral costs, as this is not something a mother and father prepares for, to lose her beloved son, at the age of 25."

The GoFundMe page aims to raise £3,500 to support Propser's family and, so far, it has generated more than £2,500 from 118 donors.

CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, Jess Lievesley, added: “Everyone who knew and worked with Prosper was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sad news about his death.

“He was a committed, well-regarded and well-loved healthcare assistant, who worked within the St Andrew’s family for five years.

“He was passionate and dedicated to his job and made a huge difference to many patient lives with his compassionate, caring approach. He will be hugely missed.

“As a charity, we are supporting his mum Winnie - who also works here - as much as we can during this difficult time. I very much hope the family are able to raise the funds they need towards his funeral.”