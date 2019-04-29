Formerly 'unsafe' Northampton care home has improved, inspectors find

A Northampton care home that was on its last chance with the healthcare watchdog has turned itself around and shaken off its 'inadequate' rating.

Pytchley Court Nursing Home was under threat of closing after it was placed in special measures and was branded 'unsafe' by the CQC in 2018.

The home in Brixworth was inspected six times in three years since February 2016 but repeatedly scored badly with the watchdog's inspectors.

It culminated in a report in November 2018, where records showed it had repeatedly failed to keep patients safe and even failed to notice if they were poorly.

Patients were also not receiving their meals at consistent times and there was "no reliable system" to make sure people were drinking enough water.

Pytchley Court was given six months to improve or it faced being shut down.

Now, a new report published yesterday (April 29) says the home is on track to regain its reputation.

An inspection carried out in March 18 has upgraded Pytchley Cout to 'requires improvement' and even scored it as 'good' in three out of five areas.

The report reads: "The interim manager had involved all staff in the improvement plan. Some staff had taken on responsibilities for areas of the home which had improved the reliability and quality of the care provided.

"People were supported to express themselves, their views were acknowledged and acted upon and care and support was delivered in the way that people chose and preferred.

"Staff ensured people received enough food and drink to maintain their health and well-being."

"There continued to be areas that required improvement and existing systems required embedding into practice."

The report - which has been Pytchley Court's most favourable in almost three years - means the home has shaken off its special measures.

Inspectors credited the turn around to the home's interim manager, who staff said had a "strong management style" and is mentoring another member of staff to become the permanent manager.

HC One, which manages Pytchley Court, has been contacted for a comment.