Employees' anger as Northampton company confirms tuberculosis outbreak

Staff at a Northampton firm have reacted angrily to news that some of them have caught TB after bosses failed to inform them of a case a year ago.

Dataforce, which is based in Moulton Park, employing around 200 people, has admitted that it is working with Public Health England to screen employees for the serious lung condition.

It is understood that at least five staff have so far been confirmed to have 'dormant' TB this week - meaning they are not infectious but can suddenly develop symptoms - following blood tests by NHS nurses who were brought in to conduct screening.

Dataforce is in Pondwood Close, just off the Red House Road

Some staff have contacted the Chron to complain that, when explaining the screening process, bosses revealed the company had been aware 12 months ago that an employee had the condition.

A member of staff said: "I'm outraged about the whole situation. They have basically taken a welfare decision on our behalf.

"I have young family members - what if I had accidentally passed it on? I'd have felt awful.

"They should have told us a year ago."

A spokeswoman for the company said: "We take the welfare of our employees seriously and have taken the opportunity to work with Public Health England and Northampton Health Foundation Trust to have our staff screened."