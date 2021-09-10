Drop in visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital in August compared to July, NHS figures reveal

Fewer patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 11,344 patients visited A&E at Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust in August 2021.

That was a drop of five percent on the 11,935 visits recorded during July, but 29 percent more than the 8,823 patients seen in August 2020.

Northampton General Hospital.

The figures show attendances were in line with the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in August 2019, there were 11,322 visits to A&E at Northampton General Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 15 percent were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around five percent were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received two million visits last month.

That was a decrease of six percent compared to July, but 19 percent more than the 1.7 million seen during August 2020.

At Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust:

In August:

-There were 194 booked appointments, up from 191 in July

-72 percent of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 percent