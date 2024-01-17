Daventry transgender runner is ‘very worried’ to compete in 2024 London Marathon following last year's criticism

Glenique is running in the marathon to raise money for a children’s charity

A transgender runner from Daventry is “very worried” about competing in the 2024 London Marathon after last year's backlash from the running community for participating in the marathon in the female category.

Glenique Frank, a 55-year-old transgender woman, has been planning to compete in every major world marathon as she continues to raise money for Whizz-Kidz’s vital services for young wheelchair users.

Glenique said: “Look what happened to me. I try to raise money for charity, and then I get abused verbally. It has affected me. Humans shouldn’t be angry with each other but rather ask questions. I’m still getting people hating and saying horrible things.

"I'm very worried about this year's London Marathon, but I want to do it because it's my 18th consecutive year of service.”

Glenique, a personal trainer who works with clients with disabilities, is running in the 2024 London Marathon to raise £2000 for the children’s charity Whizz-Kidz.

“People have forgotten about what happened to me. It’s quite a serious thing. When that story broke, the world's media thought I wanted money. I’m a charity runner. It knocked my confidence.

“I just want to raise money for charity. I just want to help. I want people to know that I’m happy for their support. I only need 2000 people to give me a pound each,” said Glenique.

Following the event in April, Glenique ran in the non-binary category in two marathons, one in Chicago on October 9 and one in Berlin on September 24. She finished the Chicago Marathon in third place out of 5,000 participants in her age category and was awarded a medal.

Glenique has completed 28 marathons so far.

“I still feel terrible that I upset so many women and Mara Yamauchi. She could’ve called me personally,” said Glenique.

Glenique plans to run in the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024. Upon the completion of the race, she will be honoured with ‘The Six Star’ medal introduced by the Abbott World Marathon Majors in recognition of finishing all six world major marathons.

On April 21, 2024, a week after her Boston Marathon, Glenique is set to run her 18th consecutive London Marathon.

“Unfortunately, they don’t have a transgender category. It’s very limited. I feel left out. It’s not good enough. If they just added transgender women and men to the categories, we’d all be happy.

“Just to keep the public happy, because I'm a nice individual and I don't want to cause any more controversy, I enter under non-binary in every race now, but as soon as I have surgery, I’ll enter under the women category,” said Glenique.

Prioritising her well-being first, Glenique intends to have her gender-affirming surgery this year. However, she must take care of other significant matters first, including updating her legal documents.

“Because I don’t conform, angry people think that I'm evil, negative, or bad. I’m not on hormones. That’s my choice. I need to think of my future now,” said Glenique.

Glenique pictured after finishing the Berlin Marathon on September 24.

Glenique pictured at the Tokyo Marathon in March 2023.

Glenique finished the Chicago Marathon in third place out of 5,000 participants in her age category and was awarded a medal.