Heidi Smoult, Hospital Chief Executive, at Northampton General Hospital, said: "Although the number of patients in hospital with COVID has fallen, we know that COVID infections are still present in the community. This means that COVID infections are still sadly a contributing factor to the deaths of some of our patients.
"As we approach the winter months, we know that both flu and COVID infections are predicted to be more prevalent. The NHS will be offering vaccinations to our community again this year to help protect from both of these illnesses.
“We would urge anyone offered either vaccine to have them as soon as they can to provide a boost of protection this winter. This will support people to protect themselves, their families and friends, from these viral illnesses which can have a significant impact on people’s lives, and which also create significant risks for older patients and those with underlying health conditions.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/22/covid-hospitalisations-rise-by-nearly-20-in-a-week-in-england
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, said there were actions people could take.“While Covid-19 rates are still low, the latest data for the last seven days indicate a rise in hospitalisations and a rise in positive tests reported from the community,” she said.“For those eligible, the time to get your autumn booster is now. Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter.“All of the available boosters provide good protection against severe illness from Covid-19 and getting your booster sooner rather than later is crucial.“As it gets colder and we head towards winter, we will start to see respiratory infections pick up – please try to stay at home if you are unwell and avoid contact with vulnerable people.”