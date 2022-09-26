Heidi Smoult, Hospital Chief Executive, at Northampton General Hospital, said: "Although the number of patients in hospital with COVID has fallen, we know that COVID infections are still present in the community. This means that COVID infections are still sadly a contributing factor to the deaths of some of our patients.

"As we approach the winter months, we know that both flu and COVID infections are predicted to be more prevalent. The NHS will be offering vaccinations to our community again this year to help protect from both of these illnesses.

“We would urge anyone offered either vaccine to have them as soon as they can to provide a boost of protection this winter. This will support people to protect themselves, their families and friends, from these viral illnesses which can have a significant impact on people’s lives, and which also create significant risks for older patients and those with underlying health conditions.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/sep/22/covid-hospitalisations-rise-by-nearly-20-in-a-week-in-england

