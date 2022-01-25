Northamptonshire's Covid-19 vaccinaction centre is one year old on Tuesday (January 25) and closing in on 300,000 jabs.

NHS staff and volunteers at Moulton Park have already given more than 285,000 doses — an average of nearly 800 a day — since it opened in the peak of pandemic's second wave.

Chris Pallot, director of the Northamptonshire vaccine programme, says the centre's success has been down to a remarkable team effort.

Northamptonshire's Covid vaccination centre opened on January 25, 2021

He said: “I am immensely proud of our brilliant staff and volunteers, many of whom have been with us since day one. I cannot thank them enough.

"Their commitment over the past year has been exceptional and their hard work has undoubtedly helped save many lives.

“The response from the local community has been fantastic and it feels phenomenal to be able to say that we’ve delivered over 285,000 vaccinations at Moulton Park.

“Evidence tells us that people who are not vaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised than those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are critical to protect ourselves and others against Covid-19 so get yours as soon as you can.”

Latest figures showed more than 150 Covid patients were being treated in Northamptonshire's two main hospitals while NHS England has confirmed 48 patients have died while being treated for Covid-19 at Northampton General and Kettering General hosptials.

No information is being made available on the proportion of Covid patients in hospital who are not vaccinated.

The rollout has now been extended to allow eligible 16 and 17-year-olds to access booster jabs. Invites are being sent out by the NHS encouraging people in this group to come forward if their second dose was at least three months ago and appointments can be booked online, by calling 119, or at one of a number of walk-in sites county-wide.

A mobile walk-in site is also deployed at outside the Frank Bruno Foundation at Weston Favell until Sunday (January 30).

This site is just one of dozens more vaccination sites, being added daily, open across the county for appointments, drop-ins, or both – including in Northampton, Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Thrapston, Rushden, Brackley and Towcester.

More than 1.5million jabs have been delivered in Northamptonshire, according to government figures. Nearly 81 percent of adults have had a first jab while 420,000 have received a booster.

Mr Pallot added: “Of course this is impressive, but we must go further. It’s never too late and your vaccine is waiting for you whether it’s for your first, second dose or booster.