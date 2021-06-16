Ten Northampton neighbourhoods and surrounding villages where Covid-19 cases are climbing again

These are the ten neighbourhoods and villages in and around Northampton most in the spotlight as Covid-19 cases begin to rise.

Climbing case rates across the country and the risk of more people needing hospital treatment persuaded the Prime Minister to delay lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions until July 19.

Upton & West Hunsbury has seen the number of people testing positive rise to 19 during the seven days ending June 10 — from just TWO the previous week.

Cases have also risen sharply in Abington Vale, Phippsville, Kingsley Park, Briar Hill, Hunsbury Hill, Cliftonville, Wootton and Collingtree.

Outside the former borough, Blisworth, Roade, Brixworth, Spratton and Yardley Gobion have also seen cases rise, according to the latest government dashboard information.

The highest numbers of new cases county-wide are among those aged ten-to-19-year-olds and public health officials are urging families with children to be especially careful when mixing outside Covid-secure school settings.

Their message is allow kids to get together outdoors rather than inside, not to share sweets, drinks or crisps with friends and to wash their hands thoroughly once they get home.

One in three people do not show symptoms and can still unwittingly pass on the virus so everyone is urged to take a lateral flow test twice weekly — even after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

Two jabs may largely protect individuals from severe disease — but they are still liable to pass the virus on and put others at risk.

You can see what the current situation is in your area by clicking HERE and entering your postcode.

■ Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms — a new continuous cough, loss of or change in sense of taste or a high temperature should self-isolate immediately and book a test online HERE, via the Test and Trace app or by calling 119

■ Free lateral flow device tests are available at sites across the county — click HERE for more details — or kits can be ordered and collected for home use

■ All those aged 32 or over are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination. Click HERE to book or contact your GP

