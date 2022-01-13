Vaccination chiefs in Northamptonshire are warning against Covid complacency after reports playing down dangers of the Omicron variant.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said this week that 'Omicron is less severe' and government advisors rolled back on dire predictions of up to 75,000 UK deaths by April.

Anti-locldown Tory MP, William Wragg, told the MailOnline: "Once again, it appears that certain scientists and experts so quick to spread gloom and panic at the arrival of Omicron are having to come to terms with a reality that is far from the catastrophe they were predicting."

NHS England confirmed on Tuesday (January 11) that 15 Covid patients have sadly died in Northampton General and Kettering General hospitals in the last week.

And Chris Pallot, director of the county 's vaccination service, warned: "Let me make this clear, Omicron is not mild for everybody.

"Those who have no immunity to Covid are at risk of becoming very ill indeed. Please do not take a risk when it comes to your health or the health of your loved ones."

Local NHS officials reported the number of patients being treated for Covid in the county's hospitals jumped by more than a third between Christmas and New Year.

Mr Pallot added that evidence shows those who are not vaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised.

He said: “UK Health Security Agency data shows that two doses of a Covid vaccine are not enough to stop people becoming unwell from Omicron, but a booster prevents around 75 percent of people getting any Covid-19 symptoms.

“Vaccinations are critical to protecting ourselves. Delaying could potentially be very dangerous.”

“If you haven’t had your first dose, second dose or booster yet then it really is time to come forward.

"We have a huge number of appointment slots available across Northamptonshire which you can book online as well as a number of walk-in sites where no booking is necessary.”

■ Click HERE for up-to-date information on where you can get a Covid-19 vaccination TODAY

More than 1.5 million jabs have been given in Northamptonshire since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020 with 412,403 having had three doses.

Sites are open for boosters for anyone aged 18 and over who had their second dose at least three months ago. First and second doses for anyone aged 12 or over and third primary doses (if eligible) are also available.

New walk-in clinics are being added daily — including at religious settings and even a Brixworth pub — and a mobile unit offering extra opportunities is deployed across the county.