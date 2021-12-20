Northampton General Hospital responds to claim that first Omicron death in UK happened on site

Northampton General Hospital (NGH) has responded to a claim in the national press that the first Omicron death in the United Kingdom happened at the site last week.

This comes after Leading Britain's Conversation radio station, otherwise known as LBC, had a man called John call in on Friday (December 17) saying that his step-father had died of the new variant at 'a hospital in Northampton'.

John told radio host Nick Ferrari that his step-father in his 70s reportedly died with Omicron on Monday (December 13) after not being vaccinated.

Northampton General Hospital has said no one has died of Omicron despite rumours circulating in the national press