It's 'Grab a Jab' weekend as drop-in vaccinations available for all Northamptonshire over-18s

Drop-in jabs for all adults will be available this weekend as part of a big push to get as many Northamptonshire folk as possible protected against Covid-19.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 25 to June 27) is being hailed as NHS 'Grab a Jab' weekend to help accelerate the vaccination programme by making it easier to get a first or second vaccine dose with no need to book appointments.

Nearly 500,000 people in Northamptonshire had already received one dose of vaccine by Tuesday (June 22). Of those, more than 350,000 are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there is still lingering concern over uptake in Northampton and Corby being lower than in the rest of the country.

In Northampton 66.5 percent of adults have had at least one jab while in Corby the figure is 65 — compared to the England average of 73.1 percent

In Daventry, East Northants and South Northants the figure is over 80 percent.

Chris Pallot, Director of the county's vaccination programme, said: “We've made incredible progress with the vaccine programme in Northamptonshire and we're going to boost that success further still by offering a weekend of drop-in vaccination opportunities at selected sites throughout the county.

All over-18s are able to 'Grab a Jab' with no appointment needed this weekend

“We know people have busy work, family and social commitments and we want to make it as flexible and easy as possible to come forward and get a jab. There are a number of drop-in vaccination clinics open across the county on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where people can simply drop in to get their first or second doses of the vaccine.

“Vaccines are now available to those aged 18 or over.

"I would encourage people in earlier cohorts who haven't yet come forward to come along to one of the drop-in sessions and if you've got any questions or concerns, you'll be able to chat to the trained staff on site who can help put you at ease and answer your questions.

“The vaccine is our best protection against the virus and the more people who are protected, the sooner our lives can start to get back to normal.”

Latest government numbers show vaccinations uptake is lower in Northampton and Corby

Drop-in clinics are at selected locations only and dates and times vary, so before you set off you should check the clinic list for opening hours, and eligibility. You just need to bring along your NHS number which you can easily find by clicking www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ online.

Vaccines at all drop-in clinics will be available on a first come, first served basis. Those attending for a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, where this is being offered, must have had their first dose at least eight weeks prior — before May 1.

If you are unable to travel to or attend a walk-in clinic this weekend, then you can book an appointment via the national booking service online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccine or by calling 119. Northamptonshire's Grab a Jab drop-in clinics for first doses are at:

■ Northamptonshire Vaccination Centre, Moulton Park, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 9.30pm.

■ Kings Heath Centre on Saturday between 10am and 2pm.

■ Brackley Medical Centre, on Saturday 8.30am-12 noon and Sunday 8.30am-11.30am.

■ Harborough Field Surgery, Rushden, on Saturday and Sunday 9am- 3pm

Clinics for second doses for those aged 40 and over are at:

■ Greens Norton Community Centre, on Sunday 9.30am–4pm.

■ Grange Park Primary Care Centre, on Saturday and Sunday 8.30am-11.30am

■ Monksfield, Daventry, on Saturday 8:30am -11:30am

■ Pravasi Mandal Centre, Wellingborough, on Sunday 9am -6pm