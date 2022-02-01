Interactive map shows which 21 Northampton neighbourhoods are among England's highest Covid-19 infection rates

Coronavirus mapping shows how Covid-19 still has a grip on Northampton, forcing thousands to self-isolate to prevent spreading the virus.

Some 21 out of 31 neighbourhoods in the former borough — plus a handful of villages just outside — have among England's highest infection rates with more than 1,600 cases per 100,000 people in the last week.

And numbers are still rising, according to official figures.

Overall, Northampton's weekly infection rate is 1,778.9 cases per 100,000 — the fifth highest in England. The national rate is 1,100.2.

Scientists are indicating the Omicron variant causes less severe symptoms in those who are fully vaccinated, but anybody testing positive must quarantine for up to ten days.

These figures, taken from the government's interactive map, are for the week up to January 26 and do not include multiple infections added in to the data by analysts this week.

1. King's Heath & Spencer Total cases: 226 up 23.5% Rate per 100,000 people: 2,673

2. Blackthorn & Lings Total cases: 156 up 1.3% Rate per 100,000 people: 2,585.3

3. Overstone Lodge & Rectory Farm Total cases: 54 up 42.2% Rate per 100,000 people: 2,223.3

4. Upton & West Hunsbury Total cases: 288 up 24.1% Rate per 100,000 people: 2,103