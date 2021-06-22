Drop-in jabs now available seven-days-a-week at Northamptonshire vaccination centre

Drop-in vaccine sessions will be opened up seven-days-a-week in Northamptonshire during the countdown to the government's July 19 target to offer first dose Covid-19 jabs to all adults.

Doors will be open at the Moulton Park centre between 5.30pm and 7.30pm every evening from today (June 22) until July 18 allowing anyone aged 18 and over to get a vaccine jab without needing to book an appointment.

Extra late-night drop-ins will also take place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 25-27) until 9.30pm.

Those who prefer to book their appointment in advance can continue to do so for both first doses and second doses at the centre.

The move follows a huge uptake by people taking advantage of drop-in sessions last weekend.

Chris Pallot, director of Northamptonshire's Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “Over the past few days we’ve been really pleased to welcome hundreds of people taking advantage of the first opportunities to get their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at our Vaccination Centre.

“Now that the vaccination programme is open to everyone aged 18 and above, we want to continue to offer the flexibility of daily drop-in sessions in addition to the usual bookable appointments. We’re therefore delighted to confirm that drop-ins for first appointments will be extended to every evening through to Sunday 18 July.

Nearly 500,000 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered in Northamptonshire

“Vaccination is our best protection against coronavirus and our pathway back to normal life. So if you’ve not yet had your first dose then please do take advantage of these extra opportunities to get the jab.

“We’re also reminding people aged 40 and over who had their first dose eight weeks ago or more that they are now eligible to have their second dose now, and they can book or rebook their appointments by visiting the NHS website, calling 119 or contacting their GP practice.”

Latest government figures show 483,876 Northamptonshire folk had received at least one dose of vaccine up to Sunday (June 20) — just under three-quarters of all adults.

Of those, 348,801 are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Anyone planning to attend a drop-in session at the Vaccination Centre is asked to bring their NHS number. This can be quickly and easily found by clicking www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ online.