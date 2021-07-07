Covid vaccine uptake: 15 Northamptonshire areas with the fewest people jabbed ahead of July 19 Freedom Day

These are the Northamptonshire neighbourhoods where pleas to get vaccinated against Covid-19 are falling on mostly deaf ears.

Fifteen parts of four major towns with 78 per cent of all adults jabbed by June 27.

Just over half of everybody aged 18-and-over have taken up the offer of a first vaccine dose in the St Michael's district of Northampton.

A big push is under way to get as many people jabbed before the planned lifting of restrictions on July 19.

Director of Northamptonshire’s vaccination programme, Chris Pallot, said: “Everyone in Northamptonshire aged 18 and above is now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and I want to encourage anyone who hasn’t yet had their jab to come forward.

“Vaccination is our best possible protection from coronavirus and is our route back to normal life. The more of us who are vaccinated the safer we will all be.

“There are already lots of ways you can come and get your vaccine — drop in at Moulton Park seven days a week anytime between 8am and 7.30pm or book an appointment at the centre or at a pharmacy site near you by visiting the NHS website or calling 119. Or, you can get in touch with your GP practice.

“We will also be announcing details of more drop-in vaccination sessions around the county within the next couple of days, so please keep an eye on northamptonshire.gov.uk/covidvaccine for more information."

1. St Michael's Road, Northampton — 18+ population = 6,737; first jabs delivered 3,667 = 54%; second jabs delivered 2,046 = 30%

2. Victoria & Isebrook, Wellingborough — 18+ population 7,038; first jabs delivered 5,217 = 74%; second jabs delivered 3,309 = 47%

3. Cliftonville & Rushmere, Northampton — 18+ population = 7,623; first jabs delivered 4,729 = 62%; second jabs delivered 3,008 = 39%

4. Kettering Central East — 18+ population 6,994; first jabs delivered 4,918 = 70%; second jabs delivered 3,000 = 43%