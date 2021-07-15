Boris Johnson trumpets two-thirds of UK have had two jabs but it's just over half in parts of Northamptonshire

Boris Johnson trumpeting the latest landmark in delivering Covid-19 vaccines bypassed Northamptonshire.

The Prime Minister triumphantly tweeted that two-thirds of all UK adults are now fully protected with two doses ahead of Freedom Day.

Rules on wearing face masks and social distancing will be dropped from Monday, but one in every five over-18s in Northamptonshire have NOT had even one jab.

The government's daily bulletin yesterday (July 14) revealed 331 new positive tests in the county during the latest 24-hour period — the most since January 31 — including 95 in Northampton.

More no-appointment jabs are being made available across the county from today (July 15) in a bid to boost uptake.

NHS England last week said 11 Covid-19 patients were being treated in Northamptonshire's two acute hospitals, although that number is also expected to rise when latest data is published later today.

The PM tweeted on Wednesday: "Barely eight months since the first vaccine, two-thirds of UK adults have had both doses.

More than 900,000 jabs have been delivered in Northamptonshire — but the county is still lagging behind the rest of the UK

"Thank you to everyone coming forward and to those helping others get jabbed.

"You are the reason we are able to cautiously ease restrictions next week. If you’re over 18, book both your jabs now."

By Tuesday (July 13), 512,430 people in Northamptonshire had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of those, 390,138 had been given a second jab — more than 900,000 jabs in total in a mammoth effort.

Vaccine chiefs are confident everybody in the UK aged 18 and over will have been offered at least one vaccine dose by Monday. But numbers taking up that offer vary significantly.

Between 70 and 85 per cent of adults have had a first-dose jab in Northamptonshire

■ Nationally, 87.4 percent have had one jab while 66.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

■ County-wide, 59.2 percent had both doses by July 13, leaving around 250,000 people not fully vaccinated. Around 145,000 of those have had no jab.

■ In Northampton, the figure drops to 70.2 percent for first doses and 51.4 per cent for both, leaving arund 100,00 people not fully protected.

■ In Corby, uptake is even lower with 69.6 per cent having one dose and 50.4 two.

■ South Northamptonshire has seen the highest uptake with 67.5 per cent double-jabbed — but that is the only part of the county above the national figure of two-thirds.

Chris Pallot, Director of the county's vaccination programme, said: “With lockdown restrictions easing from Monday we want to make sure everyone eligible has the opportunity to get vaccinated.

"We’ve got a number of drop-in sessions available so it’s easier than ever for people to Grab a Jab without making an advance booking.

“Having a COVID-19 vaccine is the best and safest way to protect yourself and those around you against this devastating disease. I urge all adults to get the vaccine and ask those already vaccinated to encourage their friends and family to get vaccinated too.

“I am particularly appealing to those aged between 18 and 39 who haven’t come forward for their vaccination yet.

"We have vaccines available for every person in the county and they are critical not just to protect you but also to enable a return to many important freedoms such as international travel to amber countries without the need to isolate on return.”

A walk-in NHS vaccination clinic will be parked in Northampton's Market Square from 9am to 5pm on Saturday (July 17) offering first doses to everyone over-18 and second doses to anyone who had a Pfizer dose on or before 22 May.

The Moulton Park vaccination centre continues to offer drop-ins 8am-to-7.30pm seven days a week.

■ Click HERE or see below for full details, times and eligibility of drop-in vaccination clinics — or HERE to book a jab at other centres across Northamptonshire.

■ Market Square, Northampton — Saturday (July 17 ) 9am-5pm; first doses for all over-18s and 2nd doses for those who had Pfizer jabs before May 22

■ Rhamgaria Sikh Temple, Northampton — today (Thursday) 9am-6pm and Friday 8.30am-4.30pm, Monday 8.30-7.30pm; first doses for all over-18s plus 2nd Pfizer or Astraneca jabs for those who had first dose at least eight weeks ago.

■ Regent Pharmacy, Northampton — today and tomorrow 9am-6pm; all first doses plus second Pfizer habs for those who had first at least eight weeks ago

■ Regent Pharmacy, Northampton — Sunday 9am-6pm, Monday and Tuesday 10am-6pm; first doses for those aged 40-and-over plus second AstraZeneca doses for those who had first jabs at least eight weeks ago

■ Whitefields Medical Centre, Hunsbury Hill — Saturday 9am-1.30pm and 2.30pm to 4.45pm; first doses for all over-18s plus second Astraneca jabs for those who had first dose at least eight weeks ago.

■ Whitefields Medical Centre, Hunsbury Hill — Saturday 5pm-6.30pm; first doses for all over-18s, second Pfizer dose for those who had first jab before 22 May

■ Pravasi Medical Centre, Wellingborough — Saturday and Sunday 9am-2pm; first doses for those aged 40-and-over plus second AstraZeneca doses for those who had first jabs at least eight weeks ago

■ Greens Norton Community Centre — today 9.30am-8pm and Saturday 9am-4pm; first doses for all over-18s, second doses for those who had Pfizer or AstraZeneca jabs at least eight weeks ago

■ Rushden Medical Centre — today 9am-12noon; first doses for those aged 40-and-over plus second AstraZeneca doses for those who had first jabs before May 20