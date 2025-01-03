Chelmsford Eye Hospital is on the move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trusted eye hospital is relocating to a brand-new, state-of-the-art site in the heart of Chelmsford.

Since opening in April 2019, SpaMedica Chelmsford has successfully treated thousands of NHS patients, and now more people are set to benefit from its services, which include cataract surgery, YAG laser capsulotomy, and treatment for age-related macular degeneration.

SpaMedica Chelmsford, which was previously based on New London Road, will now occupy the lower ground and ground floor of Buckenham House on Coval Wells. The new hospital is just a short five-minute drive away from its previous location, and sits in close proximity to Chelmsford train station, Central Park and High Chelmer Shopping Centre.

Designed with patients’ comfort and convenience in mind, the hospital will provide increased capacity and additional parking spaces, making services even more accessible to patients and their families. Patients who need assistance getting to and from their appointments will continue to benefit from a free door-to-door transport service.

Over 19% of Chelmsford’s residents are aged 65+, and with up to 30% of this age group likely to need cataract surgery in later life, the hospital’s commitment to treating more patients with common eye conditions will be welcome news for many people.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services for NHS patients in Chelmsford and the surrounding areas, and we’re delighted to be working in such a modern, patient-friendly hospital," said Hospital Manager Anna-Marie Tyler. "The new site will enable us to offer continuity of care to our existing patients in a fresh new environment, and we’re excited to welcome new patients in need of specialist eye care too.”

SpaMedica currently operates 61 eye hospitals across the country, and all of the company’s hospitals inspected by the Care Quality Commission have been rated as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding.’

SpaMedica Chelmsford has received over 300 five-star reviews from its patients, with an average rating of 4.94 out of 5 on the NHS website. In a review left on 5th November, patient T. Jones said they had a “brilliant experience” at the hospital, and shared the following feedback: “Warm and friendly staff from reception through to medical staff. Speedy process and great care. Patients come first. My treatment was fully explained beforehand and carried out efficiently and successfully.”

Anna-Marie Tyler added: “We’re proud to be working in close partnership with the NHS to help reduce local waiting times for cataract surgery, and the extra capacity at our new hospital means we can continue offering treatment in as little as 4-8 weeks.”

Patients who wish to be referred to SpaMedica Chelmsford for treatment should speak to their optician or GP.