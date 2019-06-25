Cancer patients asked to help shape future of care in Northampton

Northampton patients undergoing cancer treatment could help shape the future of care in the town.

Northampton General Hospital is asking for people who are undergoing or recently completed cancer treatments to help them develop a new service for patients.

The hospital's Macmillan team is holding a 10-minute survey to ask local people to give them their views and feedback about their experience of cancer treatment.

It will ask patients to think back on where they looked for more information about their diagnosis, how helpful medical staff were and if they "didn't know where to look" for advice online.

They hope this feedback could help create and improve new services for patients to access in the future.

The cancer treatment survey is available here.